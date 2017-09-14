FAISALABAD-Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani has said that funds of Rs44.60 billion have been earmarked in the current year budget for the promotion of higher education in the province.

He stated this while inaugurating the newly constructed MA Block and IT lab at GC Women University Madina Town here on Wednesday. These projects have been completed at a cost of Rs15 million. The Higher Education Minister appreciated the steps for the development and uplift of the GC Women University, and said that Punjab govt was providing all out support for the higher education of the girl students. Talking to the media, the minister said that 50 new degree colleges would be completed in the province during the current financial year besides construction of buildings of three new universities.

He said that a teachers’ academy was also being set up for the training of higher education teachers and huge amount had been specified for providing scholarships to the students of masters and PHD. He said that Punjab govt was following the mission of providing facilities of higher education to the girl and boy students at their doorsteps. Special attention, he added, had been focused on imparting the women with most advanced higher education because the role of the women in national development could not be ignored.

He said that the present govt was trying to provide ample opportunities of higher education in different fields at local level. The minister also participated in a seminar at Jinnah Auditorium of GC Women University which was organised by Kashf Foundation on the subject of “Women in Leadership Role”. Addressing the seminar, he advised the girl students to get education with full commitment to serve the country.

He said that Pakistan could not achieve the goal of development without active participation of the women in development process and present govt. was providing all out facilities to the women for getting command on knowledge and skills. He said that positive thinking, good intention and sincerity were a must to meet the challenges of national development. The Minister said that the women possessed a lot of talent and capabilities and they should utilise all energies to achieve the prominent status in different fields.

He lauded the measures being taken by Kashf Foundation for the welfare of the women folk. The Minister also visited the e-employment centre and GC Women University and appreciated the keen interest of the students for exploring the employment from the world through information technology.

Earlier, VC Dr Nourin Aziz Qureshi briefed the Minister about the educational performance, details of development projects, introducing of new disciplines and educational facilities being provided to the students by the GC Women University. She said that the all facilities of education and research were being provided to the students besides imparting the students with different skills in the University.

MPA Madeha Rana, Director Carrier Counseling Center Prof. Nighat Bhatti, MD Kashf Foundation Roshaan Zafar and other faculty members were also present.