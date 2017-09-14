LAHORE - PPP’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira yesterday censured the Election Commission over its failure to stop violations of election code of conduct in NA-120.

Addressing a news conference alongwith Nadeem Afzal Chan at party’s Provincial Secretariat here, Kaira said that Parliament had empowered the Election Commission but it was not exercising its powers to punish those violating the election code of conduct in NA-120.

He said that government’s interference in the constituency was quite obvious but the Election Commission was not taking action against anybody.

“What prevents the ECP from taking action? Will it come into action when the damage has been done?.” he asked, adding, that it would be better to repeal the rules if they are not be implemented.

Kaira lamented that Commission was not going beyond issuing notices to the Ministers even in cases of extreme violations of election code of conduct.

“The Commission is issuing notice after the notice, but the government is unmoved”, he said. Kaira said that PPP would hold a public rally on Thursday (today) at Mazang in connection with party’s election campaign in NA-120.

He also said that there should be no bar on any leader to run the election campaign of a party candidate.

Answering a question, Kaira told reporters that cracks had appeared in the ruling PML-N, but it was intact at the moment only because of its provincial and Federal governments. “A party that has been made by dismantling other parties cannot survive for too long”, he added.

To a question about the controversy about the appointment of IGP Sindh, Kaira said that a Chief Minister had the powers to appoint officers of his choice.

“If a Chief Minister cannot appoint officers of his choice, should the Federal government run the province?” he asked.

OUR STAFF REPORTER