LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif says she respects former interior minister and PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ahmad.

In the recent past media reports flashed differences between Nisar and Maryam, claiming they were running their separate groups in the party.

Responding to the media at the residence of Peer Ijaz Hashmi of JUP here yesterday, Maryam said Nisar is an old friend of his father Nawaz Sharif and she had respect for him.

The JUP and Dr Raghib Naeemi of Jamiya Naeemiya have pledged support to the PML-N candidate Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 Lahore by-election.

Maryam separately visited the Jamiya and the residence of JUP President Peer Ijaz Hashmi. On her arrival at the Jamiya, she was received by Mufti Intikhab and Tajwar Naeemi as Dr Raghib Naeemi was in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj. Maryam talked to Dr Raghib on telephone and he announced his support for Kalsoom in September 17 by-election.

Later, Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of Peer Ijaz, who announced support of his party to Kalsoom Nawaz. He praised the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and said respecting the Supreme Court decision and the law he quit the premiership. He said the JUP has been partner of the PML-N in the past and this time around, they are going to stand with it to save Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked Peer Ijaz for the support and said to a question on a statement of Ch Nisar Ahmad about her that Nisar has been a long time friend of his father and she respected him.

On the development work in the NA-120 constituency after announcement of the election schedule, she said the work was already going on before the announcement of election schedule and they did not violate the election code. She said their rivals were scared of their defeat and thus levelling baseless allegations.

She said that NA-120 is not new to her as she has been visiting this constituency in the last general elections. She also belied the allegation of using public money on Begum Kalsoom campaign and asked for showing the place where official resources were spent in the constituency.

PAKISTAN NEEDS PROGRESS,

NOT CONSPIRATORS

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that success of the PML-N in NA-120 Lahore by-election will establish respect of the public vote, office of the prime minister and a check against his humiliating ouster from power with a single stroke.

“At the moment, Pakistan needs progress and peace and not conspirators and those who are out to destabilize the country,” said Maryam addressing Shia religious leaders and azadars at a corner meeting here yesterday.

She asked the participants to refuse vote to rivals (PTI) of Kalsoom Nawaz, as this partymen insulted Lahore while its chairman, shying away from the suffering dengue inflicted people in KP, was enjoying wedding abroad. She highlighted the public services of the PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif saying he brought the country to brightness, gave it peace and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity which existed nowhere in 2013 when he took over. “But he was sent packing on the flimsy ground of holding Iqama and for not accepting salary from his son,” Maryam said and posed, “what a joke is this?” She said the ouster of PMs would continue to repeat this way if sanctity of the vote was not established. She said the election in 2018 will be won only on the basis of service to people and the performance.

Maryam said she was here before them as sister of Hassan and Hussain seeking vote for her mother Kalsoom for peace and prosperity of the country. Maryam also recalled the peace of soul she experienced during her recent visit to Bibiyan Pak Daman where she also prayed for recovery and health of her mother. She was given relics at the shrine that were brought from abroad. “I felt so much peace of mind at that site that I did not want to come back,” she said remembering the moments she spent at the shrine.

She said presently Pakistan was different from what it was four and a half years ago and promised to do more for its betterment and prosperity in the time to come. The meeting was attended by Shia religious leaders Hafiz Nauman, Khwaja Ahmad Hassaan and others.

Sajid Zia