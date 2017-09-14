MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Agriculture Naem Akhtar Khan Bhabha has asked the agricultural officials to make the farmers aware of the benefits of sugarcane, rice, corn and other oily crops besides cotton and guide them on production technology.

Chairing a meeting of heads of different departments of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUAM) on Wednesday, he added that the farmers be given guidance on as to how to look after the crops at different stages. He said that these crops also helped farmers earn considerable financial benefits.

The minister revealed that the government was offering Rs5000 subsidy on sowing of canola. He stressed upon the agricultural experts to make the farmers aware of monetary benefits of canola crop and convince them to sow it. He directed agri engineering officials to make the farmers aware of availability of electric resistivity meters for installation of new tube-wells. He asked agriculture officials to serve the farmers as a mission and refrain from exhibiting any negligence.