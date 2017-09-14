Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has contacted for change of the opposition leader in National Assembly and other political parties would also be consulted in this connection.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that MQM’s suggestion was under consideration but all stakeholders would be contacted for consensus in this regard.

He was of the view that MQM has reservations over Khurshid Shah but after consultation it would be clear on whose name consensus was developed for Opposition Leader in NA.

Shah Mehmood said that setting aside the differences with MQM, the PTI could cooperate with it over issues of changing Opposition Leader.