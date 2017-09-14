ISLAMABAD - A special court of control of narcotics substance (CNS) of Islamabad has ordered to freeze the bank accounts of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Musa Gilani and former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin in ephedrine quota case.

The CNS judge Iram Niazi heard the case against Ali Musa Gilani and Makhdoom Shahabuddin here lodged by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

During hearing, the court issued order for freezing the bank accounts of the two accused on the request of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Meanwhile, Gilani has filed an application seeking acquittal in the said case while Shahabuddin has acquired the services of Naeem Bukhari as his counsel.

The court also directed the ANF to submit the inter-department report about the case on next date and adjourned hearing till September 28.

It may be mentioned here that in late April in the current year the court had indicted nine accused, including Makhdoom Shahabuddin and Ali Musa Gilani in a case related to the misuse of controlled chemical ephedrine.





APP