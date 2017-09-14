Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that National Action Plan has provided basis for addressing challenges of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive manner, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to Ambassador of the European Union Jean-Francois Cautain in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's remarkable successes and achievements in the fight against terrorism.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said GSP Plus facility of the European Union has provided a constructive framework for the betterment of Pakistan's economy and promotion of its development agenda.

He said EU is one of Pakistan's largest trading partner and biggest market for its exports.

The Ambassador reiterated the EU's commitment to further strengthen cooperation in the development of Pakistan.