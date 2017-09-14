HAFIZABAD-The Case and Court Management Plan 2017 introduced by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has been launched here in district courts under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Ch Nawaz.

According to senior Civil Judge Aamar Shehzad, new courts have been made functional to address grievances of the people on merit according to the law and Constitution. He said that according to the plan, cases/complaints against different departments and institutions would be tried in these courts.

He said that senior civil judges would hear cases against Irrigation, Nadra, municipal committees, union councils, boards, collages, universities, revenue and other departments while the first class civil judges would hear cases against Wapda. “With implementation of the plan, it would be easy to provide early relief to the people,” he claimed. He further said that all the judges wear accustomed gown and the judicial staff also works in uniform in district courts under directives from the LHC chief justice.

15 INJURED: At least 15 passengers were injured after a bus overturned due to speeding near Thatha Kharalan village on Khanqa Dogran Road here the other day. According to Rescue 1122, a Gujranwala-bound bus was on the way from Faisalabad. Near Thatha Kharlan village, the bus driver lost control over steering and resultantly, the bus turned turtle on the road. Fifteen passengers were injured in the accident and were shifted to Trauma Centre Hafizabad by Rescue 1122. The driver and conductor of the bus fled from the scene. Police are investigating.