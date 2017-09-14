Tripartite meeting among Pakistan-Afghanistan and United States to counter Daesh held in Ministry of Defence Kabul, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Furthermore, Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral military cooperation meeting was also held in Afghan capital.

According to media wing of military, six-member high level military delegation led by DGMO Pakistan Army, Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza represented Pakistan in the meetings.

"The participants re-affirmed their resolve to continue fight against common threat of terrorism," ISPR added.

All three sides also expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region and asserted that it can only be achieved through exhange of intelligence, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation.

Meanwhile, in Pak-Afghan bilateral meeting, issues related to cross border firing, counter terrorism efforts, coordinated operation along respective side of the border and exchange of detainees were discussed, ISPR mentioned.

Both sides also resolve to meet commitments made in recent high level meetings and to develop an plan of action to improve security situation along Pak-Afghan border.