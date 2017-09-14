Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi says Pakistan is now close to being a polio-free country.

She further said Pakistan is firmly committed to meet the ambitious 2030 agenda aimed at ending extreme poverty and promoting prosperity.

Maleeha Lodhi reiterated that Pakistan is pursuing a policy of reform to bring the poor into the mainstream, with focus on the development of children.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite making steady and significant progress in recent years, Pakistan is still among the very few countries, which is yet to be declared polio free country.

Polio cases have decreased by over 99% since 1988, from an estimated 350, 000 cases then, to 37 reported cases in 2016. As a result of the global effort to eradicate the disease, more than 16 million people have been saved from paralysis.