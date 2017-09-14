LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri Thursday announced his party’s support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid in NA-120 by-polls.

Qadri, who was accompanied by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), alleging its leadership’s involvement in the 2014 Model Town incident.

“Voters of the constituency (NA-120) have to decide whether they stand with humanity or a bunch of killers,” he said.

“Come September 17, they must decide whether they stand with the law or not.”