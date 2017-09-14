ISLAMABAD:- The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued advice to all satellite television channels for airing fake news reports on July 17, 2017 regarding the killing of Indian soldiers at India-China border. Airing of such content is in violation of the Pemra laws and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The Pemra has advised all satellite television channels to adhere to the code of conduct and avoid airing fake news reports/items picked from social media in order to hold the basic professional standard and their credibility.–Staff Reporter

In case of non-compliance, the matter shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with Pemra laws.