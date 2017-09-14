ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah here on Wednesday and initiated consultation over the appointment of new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The four-year term of incumbent NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry will culminate on October 9, 2017 and both the prime minister and the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly have to pick a consensus candidate to fill the post.

During the meeting between the two both agreed to engage in consultation and would make the new appointment strictly in accordance to the legal and constitutional provisions.

According to the NAB Ordinance, the chairman has to be appointed through meaningful consultation between the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past two former chairmen NAB — Justice (retd) Syed Deedar Hussain Shah and Admiral (retd) Fasih Bokhari — had been sent home by the Supreme Court on separate petitions filed by the then leader of the opposition Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who contended that no meaningful consultation had taken place between him and the then PPP government for both appointments.

Bokhari was removed on May 29 and his appointment, made on October 17, 2011, was declared illegal by the apex court, while Shah was appointed on October 19, 2010 and sent home on March 11, 2011.

The role of presidency is important in the appointment of the NAB chairman as it has to ensure a meaningful discussion.





Our Staff Reporter