ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is making attempts to replace Leader of Opposition Khursheed Shah with Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

PTI is making attempts to seek political support in making Qureshi opposition leader before the caretaker government is formed for the General Elections of 2018.

PTI wants the caretaker Prime Minister of its choice.

As per sources, PTI established contact with Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan also. Dr Farooq Sattar and Kamran Tessori had met Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed change of opposition leader in the National Assembly, before he left for London.

In a message PTI said that if all the opposition parties unite against the Pakistan People’s Party then a new opposition leader can emerge.