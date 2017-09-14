LAHORE - PTI chief Imran Khan is scheduled to lead an election rally in NA-120 on Thursday (today) under the guise of visiting the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri which falls in the jurisdiction of NA-120, a constituency bracing for a heated election contest on September 17.

Though the PTI has not officially declared it an election rally, but it will virtually turn into a public show when the party chief will reach Data Darbar after passing through Charing Cross, Regal Crossing, GPO and Anarakali.

All these areas are part of the NA-120 from where Dr Yasim Rashid is one of the many candidates.

Under the election code of conduct, all the Parliamentarians have been barred from participating in the election campaign of their party’s candidates.

This rule also applies to the PTI chief who is member of the National Assembly.

The PTI has officially announced that PTI chief would be visiting Data Darbar on Thursday to pay homage to the saint.

Whether or not he would address to the supporters at any point of his short journey is not known.

Imran Khan addressed a small public gathering last week at Mazang which borders NA-120.

PPP is also holding a public rally at the same venue today in connection with the election campaign of its candidate, Faisal Mir.

Also, PTI leaders yesterday had meetings with PAT and PML-Q leaders to enlist their support for Dr Yasmin Rashid who continued her door-to-door campaign in the constituency as she visited different areas to woo the voters.

Her campaign incharge Ejaz Ch also remained active the entire day. He chaired meetings of Councillors and Chairmen of various Union Councils besides inaugurating election offices.

OUR STAFF REPORTER