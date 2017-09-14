RAWALPINDI - State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a country could not be put on track of development and prosperity, where an elected prime minister was ousted from his office in an “indecent and hasty manner”.

The sanctity of the ballot should be ensured for a flourishing democracy and to bring betterment in the standard of living of a common man, she said.

Aurangzeb expressed these views, while addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers convention at the Rawalpindi Press Club on Wednesday. The state minister said that the PML-N passed access to information act and journalists security bill as well as took various steps to ensure the safety of journalists and media freedom.

She said that respect of and encouragement for workers in any institution/department was a must.

The state minister said that the role of Pakistani journalists was appreciable.

She said access to information for common man was the vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who did a lot for media freedom and betterment of journalists.

Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif was committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country but he was sacked from his office for a crime he never committed.

“The government, which talk about the rights of journalists, will never ever damage the rights of media men,” the minister said.

She was of view that former information and broadcasting Minister Pervaiz Rashid did a lot for the cause of wage board award.

Commenting on holding T-20 Azadi Cup, Aurangzeb said that the matches between Pakistani cricket team and World-XI in Lahore was ample proof that normalcy had returned to Pakistan.

Besides Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasim Ahmed Khan, a large numbers of journalists and media workers attended the convention.

