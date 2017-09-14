Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reached Lahore today morning from London.

He went to London on 5th September, to ask about the health of his sister-in law Kulsoom Nawaz who had a surgery recently because of throat cancer.

Shahbaz also got a chance to meet with investors and health experts in London and asked them to invest in Lahore health department.

He arrived today at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to the reports, Shahbaz Sharif is going to Turkey today and after NA-120 elections he will be back in Pakistan.