SHEIKHUPURA: Three robbers were killed after intense exchange of fire with the police on late Wednesday night. While three of their accomplices managed to escape.

According to DPO Sheikhupura Sarfaraz Khan, the police launched a crackdown against looters near Sharqpur area of Sheikhupura. The criminals present in the area started firing at police and resulted into an encounter.

Mazhar alias Mazhari was killed along with his two companions while the other three men managed to escape.

Mazhar alias Mazhari had murder two policemen earlier and was involved in dozen others crimes. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.