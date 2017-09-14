ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who is on a five-day visit to the United Kingdom, discussed matters of bilateral importance with Minister of State for the Armed Forces of United Kingdom Mark Lancaster on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson of the ministry, Hussain is visiting London to attend the Defence and Security Equipment International Exhibition being held in London from 12 to 16 September.

The federal minister is visiting the United Kingdom on the invitation of Department of International Trade, Defence and Security Organization.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the federal minister held a meeting with the Minister of State for the Armed Forces of United Kingdom, Mark Lancaster.

Matters of bilateral interest came under discussion.

During the meeting, Hussain highlighted the need to identify areas of mutual cooperation and joint production, which can help further strengthen bilateral ties. They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in defence production.

Later, the federal minister also held meeting with the chief executive of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group Alistair McPhee.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group is aircraft maintenance, modification and design company located at Cambridge Airport that also owns and operates it. The company covers all aspects of design, manufacture, maintenance, modification, conversion and logistic support of the military.

Hussain also visited stalls of various international companies, which are participating in the Defence and Security Equipment International Exhibition.

The federal minister visited the stalls of Pakistan Ordnance Factory and appreciated the efforts of the Defence Production Organization.

Hussain also visited stalls of International Companies such as Beretta Defence Technologies, Leonardo Italy, Accuracy International Ltd, Miltech and Primetake.