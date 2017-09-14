FAISALABAD-So as to review the security and administrative arrangements for Muharramul Harram, a meeting of Divisional Peace Committee was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha here on Monday.

RPO Bilal Sidduqe Kamyana, Faisalabad and Chiniot deputy commissioners Salman Ghani and Ayub Khan, CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, Jhang & TT Singh ADCs Sajjad Hussain and Kashif M Ali, Addl Commissioner Coordination Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq and others also attended the meeting.

The divisional commissioner said that Ulema had played pivotal role for peace. Joint efforts would be mobilised for maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram, he added. He urged the Ulema to forge unity among their ranks as it was dire need of the time due to the law & order situation during Muharram. He said that the message of peace, tolerance and brotherhood should be promoted.

The said that foolproof security arrangements would be made by the divisional and district administrations for the protection of processions and majalis of Muharramul Haram. However, he added, the religious leaders play their due role to maintain religious harmony as they always rendered valuable services to help the administration for making the security arrangements a success.

He said that the code of conduct in connection with Muharramul Haram be followed to avoid any hatred and provoking act which could jeopardise peace and tranquility.

The RPO said that the Ulema were playing their remarkable role with positive trends and values to maintain religious harmony. He assured for removal of shortcomings and weaknesses of the security arrangements which were pointed out by the participants of the meeting.

The members of the Divisional Peace Committee pledged their full cooperation, and said that they would perform their duties for the promotion of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect as per their previous golden traditions. They determined that the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan and Islam would be foiled with unity. They also put their suggestions to make the security arrangements further strengthened. In the end, special prayers were offered for the development and progress of the country, peace and success of Muharram arrangements.

Meanwhile, the joint meeting of District Peace Committee and District Interfaith Harmony Committee was held in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office. DC Salman Ghani presided over the meeting while CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar and Mayor Municipal Corporation Muhammad Razzaq Malik were also present.

Among others, the chairmen of Municipal Committees Jaranwala, Tandilianwala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra, Khurrianwala, Mamukanjan and Dijkot were also attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the DC welcomed the ulema and other members of the Peace Committee, and said that district administration was giving final touches to Muharram arrangements but the cooperation of Ulema was a must to make these arrangements a success.

CPO Afzaal Ahmad appreciated the cooperation of Ulema, and said that the district police had made elaborated security plan for Muharramul Harram and it would be made more strengthened by the consultation of religious leaders.

He said that the cooperation of the local bodies representatives were very important to check the suspicious tenants residing in different areas. He said that the members of Peace Committee keep an eye on the suspicious persons and immediate information be provided for the local police in case of presence of any suspicious person. He said that the peace committees on police station-level would also be made active and the coordination between the peace committees and the police would be made more strengthened.

Mayor Razzaq Malik said that Faisalabad was a citadel of peace which was the credit of the Ulema. He lauded the perpetual cooperation of religious leaders and said, “We will maintain peace during Muharram. He said that all measures would be made by the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad for providing administrative facilities at the sites of Majalis and Jaloos.