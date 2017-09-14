SIALKOT-A Pakistani citizen was martyred by unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan and Bajwat Sectors of Working the Boundary here on wednesday.

According to the local people, the people were busy in their routine life when the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) resorted to shelling in Sialkot border villages, targeting the civilian population.

A mortar shell, fired by Indian BSF, hit the house of Zahur Elahi (45) in village Diyaarwali-Kaliyaal, in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary, killing him on the spot, the local officials confirmed. Two cattle were also killed and several others injured by the Indian shelling in Sialkot border villages. Several houses were also damaged by Indian shelling there, said the local people.

Indian BSF continued the unprovoked firing on Sialkot border villages for an hour intermittently. The Punjab Rangers responded instantly and gave answer to the enemy in befitting manners making the Indian guns silent, said the local officials.

Trash burning draws residents’ ire

SADIQABAD-People living around Sadiqabad Railway Station are faced with a great misery due to burning of garbage near the railway crossing by the local bodies’ workers.

Talking to The Nation, residents of the locality said that the LB workers collect garbage from across the city and dump into the ground near railway station. Later on, the garbage is set ablaze which emits toxic smoke and causes air pollution in the area. They said that people have reportedly been falling victim to the respiratory and skin diseases due to trash burning. They complained that burning of garbage has become a daily routine and adding that the Municipal Committee high-ups were informed time and again about the practice but in vain. They flayed negligence of the MC authorities and demanded immediate steps for solution to their problems.