SIALKOT-The flooded Nullah Dek has started eroding protective dykes thereby increasing the people’s concerns as also the nearby villages in Pasrur are exposed to soil erosion.

Thus, more than 13 surrounding villages of Pasrur tehsil including Peenan Key, Dariya Nangal, Seehowal, Shehzada, Dhool Bajwa and Hunjali are facing serious danger of being eroded due to fast flow of the floodwater.

The perturbed people said that the Nullah water could flood these villages due to weakening of the banks and protective dyke caused by the erosion.

They urged the senior high-ups of the Punjab Irrigation Department to take serious note of the critical situation and ensure some early effective and practical measure to halt the erosion.

When contacted, Pasrur administration said that they had already brought this situation into the notice of the Punjab Irrigation Department and now waiting for their response.

ELECTION: Leading surgical exporter Ch. Qaisar Mehmood was elected as Chairman of Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) during its annual elections held here.

Faizanul Haq Mirza and Aamir Mehmood were also elected senior vice chairman and vice chairman of SIMAP respectively. These newly elected SIMAP office-bearers belong to the ruling United Friends’ Group.

3 DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Three persons including two old women and a minor child were killed and nine other persons injured seriously in three main fatal road accidents in Sialkot district.

In Sambrial, an over loaded and speeding bus of a local factory hit an auto rickshaw carrying students on Main Daska Road, killing Tehzeeb Tauseef (12) and injuring two other students Shahzaib Muzammal (12) and Sultan Fiaz (11). Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Sambrial Civil Hospital in critical condition. The rickshaw was badly damaged by the bus.

On Main Kingra-Sialkot Road, an old woman Aysha Bibi (80) was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road. In far-off bordering village Saidpur-Sialkot, a woman Shahid Mubeen (43) was killed while seven other persons were injured seriously when an over loaded passenger bus overturned due to speeding.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot where the condition of five injured Rehmat Riasat, Imran Anwar, Sehar Arooj, Nazakat Allah Rakha and Seeza Zafar was stated to be very critical.