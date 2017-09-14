Syed Khursheed Shah, opposition leader, in National Assembly said that there is a need of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman who will work very hard to eradicate corruption above political considerations.

Khursheed Shah said while talking to the media that we should suggest a name for NAB Chairman which would not be of political background. He acknowledged the dire need of eradication of corruption from the country as the whole country is a prey to corruption. For this purpose a chairman with clear past should be selected unanimously.

We are in contact with other parties such as Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Jamaat e Islami, MQM Pakistan, ANP and we will soon suggest a name for chairman NAB in consensus with other parties.