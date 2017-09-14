KAMALIA-All the world leaders and international organisations were flayed for turning a blind eye to the plight of Rohingya Muslims.

Talking to The Nation, Jutt Poultry Traders CEO Ch Tahir Jutt expressed concerns over criminal silent of the Muslim countries over Burmese Muslims’ massacre. He stressed the unity and collective efforts of Muslim countries to save the Rohingya Muslim minority from oppression.

He also urged the rulers of the Muslim countries to raise the issue at international forums i.e. United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Corporation and Arab League to stop the Myanmar government from oppressing the unarmed and helpless Muslim minority. He vehemently criticised the so-called champions of World Peace, saying there is no use waiting for a favourable response from the world powers as they have nothing to do with the plight of Muslims. He also flayed India for defending the state-sponsored atrocities being committed against Rohingyas.

Landlord shot dead for resistance

SAHIWAL-A landlord was killed by four dacoits for resisting a robbery bid near Chak 58/5-L here the other night.

According to the Yousufwala Police, Rana Imdad Hussain along with his nephew Abdul Shakoor was on the way to attend an Urs on a motorcycle when four dacoits intercepted them at gunpoint. Imdad Hussain offered resistance at which the dacoits shot him dead. The police have registered a case against the dacoits and launched investigation.