SIALKOT-Eighty sheep and lambs were killed when a speeding truck ran over the herd in Sialkot City’s Head Marala Road locality on Friday.

According to the local people, the incident occurred as a large of sheep came on the road and run over by two trucks that were racing on Head Marala Road.

The eye witnesses said that one of the speeding trucks lost control and ran over the sheep, killing at least 80 animals including sheep and lambs. Over a hundred other sheep were injured seriously on the spot in the fatal road accident.

Shepherd Ibqal also sustained injuries in the accident. He was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where his condition was also stated to be critical. The accident affected the flow of traffic in the area and a crane was used to remove the sheep carcasses from the busy Head Marala-Muradpur Road.

Police arrested one of the dumper drivers Riaz and seized the truck, while the other truck driver managed to flee. Muradpur police have registered a case and sent the accused behind the bars.

STUDENT BASHED: The left arm of a minor schoolchild was fractured due to the brutal physical torture by his schoolteacher as punishment for not preparing the lesson.

Reportedly, Shajaeel (7), a Class 3 student, could not learn his school lesson at Govt Boys Primary School Jassoraan, Pasrur tehsil. His teacher Arshad badly tortured him physically with sticks as punishment. As a result, the left arm of the minor student was fractured.

The parents of the victim expressed grave concern over the nasty incident and demanded stern legal action against the accused teachers.

Meanwhile, the government took serious note of the incident and ordered a departmental probe against the accused teacher. It appointed Muhammad Farooq, the CEO of Sialkot District Education Authority, as an inquiry officer in this regard.