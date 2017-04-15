ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal on Friday met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both discussed issues of mutual interest including security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations.

Political and diplomatic experts are according great significance to the meeting in the backdrop of the recent tension between the two neighbouring countries.

Sources in the government confirmed that there was strong realisation on both sides to bring down the mounting tension and to resolve the issues relating to border management, fencing of the sensitive areas on the border and other matters of mutual interest through negotiations.

It was in the same backdrop that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had written a letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stressing the need for more interaction between the parliamentarians of both the neighbouring countries. Endorsing the point of view of the Afghan president, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sent the letter to speaker National Assembly to arrange a visit of select parliamentarians to Afghanistan and also extend invitation to the Afghan parliament to send their MPs to visit Pakistan. He hoped that such exchanges would help resolve minor irritants between the two states.