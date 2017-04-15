Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has said that this country is our prized possession and youth have to utilize their capabilities to take it to the zenith of glory among the comity of the nations.

The Air Chief who is also Chairman Board of Governors (BOGs) of the Air University stated this while addressing as chief guest at the 6th convocation ceremony of the University held at Air University Auditorium on Saturday.

Sohail Aman said that passion and hard work are the keys to success and now you are fully prepared to face the challenges of the future.

He further said that Air University has made a niche for itself in the leading universities of the country in a very short span of time.

The Air Chief highlighted that the Air University is also expanding its services to provide quality education to the youth of Attock and Multan region.

The Chief Guest awarded medals to the position holders. Two PhD degrees were also awarded in the fields of Electrical Engineering and English Language and Literature.