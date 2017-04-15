LAHORE: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s counsel Akhtar Shah has submitted a two-page written reply to Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding his assets.

According to reports, it has been stated in the reply that Musharraf, as president of Pakistan, never made any illegal assets nor was he involved in money laundering. All the assets are legal and declared, it said.

It is pertinent here to mention that Iqbal Jaffery, earlier, filed an application against Pervez Musharraf and other politicians regarding illegal assets.

Justice Mamoon Rashid will conduct the hearing of this case on April 27.