QUETTA - Unidentified armed men yesterday kidnapped another government schoolteacher who was performing census duty in Kachhi.

“The unknown armed persons broke into a house in Pedrak, district Kachhi, and abducted Shoib, a schoolteacher who was working with a census team,” said a police official.

The police did not give further details of the incident and launched investigation after registering an FIR.

Earlier, suspected militants also abducted three teachers of a government school from Awaran’s Giskhor area on March 15, the day when the first phase of the sixth nation-wide housing and population census began in 15 districts of Balochistan. The three teachers were part of the census teams.

On the same day i.e. March 15, Balochistan Higher Education Secretary Abdullah Jan was also abducted from Quetta along with his driver. The abductors, however, left his driver on Sabzal Road. The law enforcers are making efforts for his safe recovery, but they are yet clueless about the whereabouts of the abducted bureaucrat and teachers.