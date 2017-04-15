Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif today said that modern hospitals equipped with latest healthcare facilities are being established across the province.

This he stated after inaugurating a fifty bed Emergency block at Children hospital in Faisalabad. Shahbaz Sharif said this hospital will be expanded to a one thousand bed hospital to provide the best possible health care to children.

This hospital is constructed at Jhang Road with an estimated cost of Rs 5 billion. It has consisted of 1000 beds with modern facilities. The first phase of this project has been completed with Rs 1 billion and it includes Emergency Ward of 200 beds and Outdoor Patients Department (OPD).

Meanwhile, the CM also inaugurated Haseeb Shaheed Hospital to cater to the medical needs of Eastern Side of the city. The CM also visited the Emergency and OPD of the Children Hospital and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients in the emergency and OPD.

Later, addressing local bodies’ convention the Chief Minister announced development projects including metro bus in Faisalabad. He said an IT university will be set up in the city to improve quality of education in the metropolis. He also assured that work on Faisalabad safe city project will soon be started.

Referring to the mega projects launched by the incumbent government in the power sector, the chief minister said that seven thousand megawatt electricity will be added to the national grid by the end of this year.

Responding to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, Shahbaz Sharif that that those claiming for Gwadar and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should answer why they forgot to lay foundation stone of these projects during their tenure.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the residence of MNA Shahbaz Babar in Samundri and went to the residence of his cousin Inspector Fida Hussain who had embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Sahiwal last month.

He expressed his deep sense of condolence and said that he is actually our hero who had laid down his life for peaceful future of the coming generations. He announced the financial help of ten million rupees for his family. MNA Talal Chaudhary was also present.

The CM also attended a meeting in which he was briefed by the health officials about the progress of these health related projects in the Faisalabad.

State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali, Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, RPO Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and CPO Faisalabad Afzaal Kausar were also present.