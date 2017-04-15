OKARA- A dacoit was killed allegedly by accomplices during a shootout here on Pipli Pehar Road in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, a team of the Depalpur City Police was on a routine patrol near Pul Sobha Raam on Depalpur-Okara Road when it got a call regarding a dacoity by three dacoits, riding a bike. The police team went after the outlaws, fleeing towards Pipli Pehar Road. The lawmen called in reinforcement from other police stations and started chasing the dacoits. Near Tara Singh Morr, the dacoits turned towards bypass road. As the cops came close to the criminals, they started firing on the, which the latter retaliated. The dacoits, however, holed up in nearby area and when the firing subsided, the police went ahead and found one of the dacoits dead who was later identified as Muhammad Khan, resident of Tibbi Goggi near Mandi Ahmadabad. The police also recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, cellphone and a wallet with Rs2,500 snatched from Muhammad Waqar of village 39/D.

TRAFFIC COP BOOKED

A Civil Court staffer has got registered a case against a traffic police constable for not providing him driving licence despite taking money from the complainant. Muhammad Asif, a stenographer in local civil court, handed over Rs15,000 to traffic police constable Muhammad Arshad as he promised to manage driving licence but despite the lapse of four month, the constable failed to hand over the driving licence. The stenographer got registered a case under section 406 PPC against constable.