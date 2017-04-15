Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that efforts are being made to modernise Pakistan Railways, providing the best possible travel facilities to people.

Talking to newsmen on the arrival of Jaffar Express train at Lahore Station, the minister said trains are being up-graded in phases and condition of railways is far better than previous years.

He said railways will have a vital role in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The minister said journey of Jaffar express linking all provinces is manifestation of national cohesion.

He said that local and foreign companies have shown interest in outsourcing of trains and this process will soon bear fruits.