GUJRAT-Four labourers, two of whom teenager, were found dead in a toy shop at a commercial plaza here in Dinga allegedly due to emission of poisonous gas from an electric generator Friday morning.

Three other labourers are critical in Aziz Bhatti DHQ Hospital Gujrat, confirmed Dinga Police SHO Farasat Chattha.

Mr Chattha said that apparently the deaths have been caused by carbon monoxide, a poisoning gas, emitted from an electric generator kept running in the shop in the night.

The police officer informed that in the morning when the owner opened the shop, he found four labourers dead and three others in critical condition. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and critical labourers to Aziz Bhatti DHQ Hospital. According to doctors, condition of the fainted labourers is critical.

The deceased labourers were identified as 14-year-old Shehroz, Ahmed Raza, 15, Kaka, 24, and Aman Ullah 23. Those fighting for life in the hospital are: Amir Junaid, Usman and Ahmed Raza. The SHO said that the labourers including the dead belonging to Burewala, Duniyapur and Multan who came to Gujrat for earn livelihood. The police have launched further investigation.