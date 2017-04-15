Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya has said that India stands totally exposed on the issue of terror financing and perpetrating subversive acts in Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to today, he said India has been blowing the trumpet on the issue of terrorism since long but the fact is that the country's intelligence agency itself is involved in terrorism.

He said Kulbushan Yadav was an agent of RAW and serving officer of Indian Navy.

The Spokesman said the agent has been awarded death sentence after due judicial process.

To a question, Nafees Zakariya said the United Nations and the US have expressed their desire to play a role for resolution of all disputes between the two countries including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.