ISLAMABAD - India yesterday asked Pakistan to provide a copy of the charge sheet against convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua here and discussed Jadhav’s case.

The Indian envoy demanded consular access to the convicted spy.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the high commissioner said India had also sought a copy of the charge sheet filed against Jadhav.

Jadhav, the Research and Analysis Wing agent, was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial in Pakistan this month.

Jadhav has the right of appeal within 40 days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the army chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court. He may also lodge a mercy petition to the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of army chief on the mercy petition.

The RAW agent was found guilty of conducting espionage activities in the country by the FGCM. Ignoring all evidence, India, however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year.

Bambawale said he had sought an appointment with Tehmina Janjua for a meeting to discuss the Indian agent’s case. “I have requested for a copy of the charge sheet and the attested copy of the court’s verdict against Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he said.

The Indian spy’s case has intensified tension between Pakistan and India as Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan went ahead with the execution it will amount to a “premeditated murder.”

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, however, said there would be no compromise on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence. The politicians from all the parties also showed unity on the case.

Jhadav was found directly involved in improvised explosive device and grenade attacks in Gwadar and Turbat. He was also found guilty of attacks on the radar station and civilian boats in the sea, opposite Jiwani Port.

The convicted spy had funded subversive secessionist and terrorist elements for subverting the Pakistani youth against the country, especially in Balochistan.

He also sponsored explosions of gas pipelines and electric pylons in Sibi and Sui areas in Balochistan. He sponsored IED explosions in Quetta in 2015, causing massive damage to life and property.

In addition the RAW agent was found guilty of sponsoring attack on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia Zaireen (devotees) enroute to and back from Iran.

A foreign ministry statement issued after the meeting quoted the foreign secretary as having told Bambawale that the trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

“The High Commissioner raised the issue of the Indian serving Naval Officer and RAW agent, Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav,” the statement said.

Commander Jhadav, she said, was caught red-handed in Pakistan for his involvement in espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities in Pakistan. Jhadav himself has acknowledged his involvement in subversive activities against the State of Pakistan, she added.

The foreign secretary emphasised that during the period of trial, due judicial process was followed and he was provided a lawyer in accordance with relevant laws and the constitution of Pakistan.

Janjua underscored that the Pakistanis incarcerated in Indian prisons have not been provided consular access for years, despite repeated requests and follow-up by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

She said that the rhetoric in the Indian parliament was un-warranted and only added to fuelling hatred against Pakistan which was not conducive for promoting cordial ties between the two countries, in accordance with our Prime Minister’s vision for peace in the region.