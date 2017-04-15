Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Saturday that the government has decided to re-launch Pakistan Origin Card with a new name as Temporary Residence Card, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said if any foreigner woman marries to Pakistani national then initially she will be issued visa for one year that will be extendable up to five years subject to security clearance.

He said after five years the woman will qualify for Temporary Residence Card, adding no any un-documented person will be allowed in Pakistan. He said in past there was no proper check and balance but now the government is fully focused to ensure the national interest.

The minister said that International NGOs will be permitted to carry on their work in Pakistan according to the defined code of conduct only. He said for the last ten years these NOGs were working in Pakistan without any permission from the government.

Nisar Ali Khan said that the issue of the blocked CNICs should not be politicized. He said it is responsibility of the interior ministry to block the fake CNICs. He clarified that the action is being taken across the board and without any discrimination.

Nisar said 33,025 passports have canceled during the tenure of the present government including 32740 of Afghanis. He said during the re-verification of CNICs, 3640 persons returned illegal passports willingly with a condition that no action will be taken against them.

Out of these 3579 are from Afghanistan, 58 from Bangladesh and one each from India, Indonesia and Iraq.

The minister said that 353,085 CNICs were blocked after the re-verification process. He said out of these 174,184 cards of foreigners have been cancelled.

He said that the remaining cards will be unblocked for sixty days and their holders should prove any evidence about their nationality before the local NADRA office or interior ministry presenting attested ownership of any land, domicile, and certificate of family tree, educational documents and passport issued before 1978.

To a question, he said the government departments are in contact with Nepal regarding missing retired army officer and Nepali government is fully cooperating in this regard.

He further said that the federal government will provide all possible assistance to Sindh government regarding issue of missing persons in Sindh.

To a question about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev, Chaudhary Nisar said he was involved in espionage and is a naval officer, so the Indian request for counselor access was denied.

He said Dawn leaks report is ready and will be presented to prime minister for further action very soon.

Responding a question regarding the murder of a young student at Wali Khan University Mardan, he said judicial inquiry into the incident is under process. He said that this lynching is being condemned across the country and responsible will be brought to justice.