GUJRANWALA-: Following a scuffle between the security guard of DHQ Hospital and a counsel, dozens of lawyers allegedly ransacked the office of the medical superintendent here on Friday.

Advocate Hazaq Amjad had reached the hospital to inquire after the health of his relative. When he tried to enter the ward, security guard Tariq Gujjar intercepted him and asked to wait because doctors were at the round in the wards. At the issue, they exchanged harsh words and then started beating each other. Receiving the information about the incident, dozens of lawyers reached the spot, started protest and rushed ot the MS office and broke the office furniture. The MS saved himself by running out of the office. Later, both the parties filled applications in Civil Lines police station for registration of the cases.