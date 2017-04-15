LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Friday warned its members that their membership would be cancelled if they were found pursuing the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Bar leaders said that they would take action against that lawyer who appeared as defence counsel of Jadhav.

They said India had declared him as son and pressurising Pakistan for his release.

LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed said that the lawyers would not allow release of such person who was found guilty of playing with the lives of innocent people.

He urged the government to take the matter of Jadhav to its logical end and punish the culprit.