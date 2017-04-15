SIALKOT-The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) planned to arrange a ‘Made in Sialkot Expo’ in Islamabad in July 2017.

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the Made in Sialkot Expo would portray potential of Sialkot as the only export-oriented city in Pakistan known for its dynamism, be it the quality products manufactured in the city that are being exported to countries around the globe or its corporate social responsibility projects like Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dryport Trust, Child Labour Elimination Programme and now AIRSIAL, the first ever corporate Airline project of its kind initiated by the business community of Sialkot.

The SCCI president added that the Industry had much credibility to its name but the real potential was yet to be highlighted on a broader level. The Expo would be a step forward to showcase the potential of the Industry to foreign diplomats, economic sections, bureaucrats, dignitaries, and the general public who are unaware of the products made in Sialkot.

Unveiling the salient objectives of Made in Sialkot Expo, Bhutta said the expo would be a real, modern and enterprising image of Sialkot as the only export-oriented city of Pakistan. He said that it would also market the Industry of Sialkot in an enlightened manner. He added that Made in Sialkot Expo would also give exposure of made in Sialkot products to regional trade blocs.

E&T Dept seals 400 properties

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department teams sealed 400 properties and impounded 152 vehicles of the chronic tax defaulters in Gujranwala Division on Friday.

According to the E&T officials, the department had repeatedly issued notices to the defaulters for the early clearance of their prolonged pending dues. But they were reluctant to pay their dues, due to which the E&T teams sealed the properties and different luxury vehicles, they said.

New dry port opens at Sambrial

The newly established dry port ‘Sialkot International Containers Terminal’ has started functioning at Sambrial here on Friday.

The first container carrying export consignment left the new dry port for Karachi Dry Port during a special ceremony. The new dry port has recently been established parallel to the Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) by the private sector.

Its Chairman Lt-Gen (r) Hamid Khan, CEO Amjad Javaid, Managing Director Ishtiaq Lone, senior vice chairman Tahir Mehmood Hundali and other leading exporters and representatives of Sialkot’s trade bodies also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, chief guest Hamid Khan said the terminal would be helpful in providing the international standard cargo services for exporters and importers in Pakistan’s first ever Golden Export Triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts. He hoped it would open new vistas of socio-economic development in the region.

It will also cater for the growing business needs of the exporters and importers, he said.