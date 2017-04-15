TANDLIANWALA- A pregnant wife was axed to death allegedly by her husband for honour here on Friday.

According to police, Amin, husband of the woman, was having doubts on the character of Najma due to which the couple often quarrelled. In a fit of rage, he axed his wife to death. Later, neighbours caught the alleged killer and handed him over to police. The police shifted the body to Tandlianwala THQ Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, a youth identified as Shahbaz attempted suicide after drinking poisonous liquid over his failure to marry the girl of his choice.

He was rushed to THQ hospital where doctors said that he is in critical condition.