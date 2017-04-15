LAHORE: A grade 9 student from Punjab has had his sexual organ chopped off, along with his eyes pricked in the name of honor.

The 15-year-old boy was inhumanely attacked by a man who is allegedly the father of boy's girlfriend.

The young boy was kidnapped by the girl’s father, who he was in a relationship with him.

The girl’s father and accomplices took him to a deserted place and then had his sexual organ chopped off with a knife, also taking his vision and sight by pricking his eyes.

The young boy was kidnapped by the girl’s family from his school and then robbed of his livelihood in a deserted place in a very gruesome and vindictive manner. All in the name of honor of the girl. The boy who was left for dead was spotted by a person passing by who later managed to take him to the hospital, which miraculously saved his life as well after the doctors did a commendable job.

According to the reports, the girl’s father is influenced by the backing of the ruling party, while the boy’s father has demanded prompt action and intervention from the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

A senior policeman from Lahore said that all the accused, five of them, have been arrested and a challan will be submitted after the investigation is completed.