ISLAMABAD: A forensic science lab built by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in country's capital has become operational.

This was disclosed by NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry while reviewing the bureau’s lab on Friday, a statement said.

He added that the lab had been made operational with an aim to equip NAB with the latest technology to cater to its emerging needs and to eliminate the menace of corruption from society.

Chaudhry added that the lab meets professional requirements as it is equipped with all basic tools to give expert evidence.

Addressing NAB officers after reviewing the progress of the lab, Chaudhry hoped that with the help of a properly functioned forensic lab investigation officers (IOs) probing corruption cases would produce better and quick results.

He said that the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad had three sections including digital forensics, fingerprint forensics and dubious documents.

He claimed that this lab would help to retrieve documents from electronic devices such as cell phones, computers and iPads to determine who had authored them and to analyse the handwriting. Furthermore, it would track the identity-dubious scripts and printed documents to detect forgeries in such documents and to determine interpolation, additions or overwriting and substitution of papers.

Moreover, it would work on suspicious fingerprints for comparison and identification purposes.

The NAB chief explained that the officers who have been posted at the lab possess an expertise in these sections and had been given several pieces of training by UNODC, ICT Police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant organisations.

He praised that it was encouraging that anti-corruption has been made a part of the development agenda in the context of governance.

“If we in Pakistan want to become a developed nation, it can only be possible when we uproot corruption from society and show zero tolerance against this menace,” Chaudhry continued.

“Our experience at fighting corruption has led us to understand that enforcement alone cannot be the cure to corruption. It requires a coordinated and a concerted effort with a three-pronged strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement,” he said.

He said that the concept of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has been introduced as investigation officers and prosecution are working as a team to ensure transparency and unbiased investigations.

The NAB chief said that it was their responsibility to educate the public on the ill-effects of corruption and to make it aware of its adverse effects lies greatly with the media etc. It is heartening to see that media was playing a proactive role in this drive, he added.