SHEIKHUPURA- Two building inspectors, posted in the local Tehsil Municipal Authority were nicked by the NAB, source informed on Friday.

According to an employee of the local Building Department, requesting anonymity, that several citizen had submitted applications to the chief minister complaint cell regarding corruption and power abuse of both the inspectors namely: Shakoor alias Shakori and Mansha. The source informed that both the inspectors have been taken to Lahore for further interrogation.