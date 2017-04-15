Pakistan People's Party Senator Saeed Ghani has said that whenever Nawaz Sharif comes to power, he targets Sindh.

In a statement issued by the PPP Media Office Islamabad, Senator Saeed Ghani said that Nawaz Sharif is once again targeting Sindh by not providing gas to the power plants in Sindh. "This is a grave injustice meted out to Sindh," he said.

He also said, "The Sindh chief minister is right to warn of dire consequences if gas is not supplied to power plants in Sindh."

Ghani said that Nawaz Sharif does not seem to be aware of the fact that provinces have got autonomy after landmark 18th amendment in constitution. "He should know that he no longer usurp the rights of Sindhi people," he concluded.