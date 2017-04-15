DERA GHAZI KHAN/Bahawalnagar - Three Ranges soldiers embraced martyrdom and nine hardcore terrorists were killed on Friday during an intelligence-based operation of security forces near Dera Ghazi Khan city.

In the morning, Punjab Rangers and Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) carried out a joint operation in Basti Dadwani, about 35kms from the city.

The operation was part of Raddul Fasaad cleanup operation which is being carried out across the whole country to rid it of terrorism and extremism.

Military’s media wing - ISPR - in a press brief said that the joint operation was carried out against terrorists affiliated with TTP and their facilitators, holed up in Basti Dadwani near Choti Zereen town.

During exchange of fire, nine to ten hardcore terrorists and criminals were killed, including Muhammad Asghar Dadwani alias Ustad Gorchani and Muhammad Naeem alias Waqas Dadwani.

Asghar Dadwani is said to be a hardcore terrorist who was also involved in Airport attack.

The ISPR said three soldiers namely Havaldar Asif, Sepoy Aftab and Sepoy Azizullah of Rangers embraced Shahadat, while two soldiers sustained injuries and they were taken to CMH Multan by a army helicopter.

It said, the operation was still continuing in the area to flush out the terrorists and hardened criminals.

In a separate press release, ISPR said the funeral prayers of Rangers’ martyred personnel were offered at Multan Garrison. It was attended by Multan Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar, Punjab Rangers DG Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat and serving and retired military officials. The bodies of martyrs were to be taken to their hometowns for their burial with full military honours.

In a separate development, the counter terrorism department arrested a terror suspect, allegedly linked with Daesh, from Sutlej river bridge.

According to CTD spokesman, terror suspect Shahzad Akram r/o Gujrat was arrested with explosives material in his possession.

Police said the suspect is affiliated with Daesh and he was planning to plant a bomb. CTD was alerted when his suspicious moves were noticed. A CTD team arrested him and shifted him to an undisclosed location.