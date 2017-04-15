ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan had a strong desire to foster a culture of peace and explore avenues of cooperation with all its neighbouring countries.

"This is not the time for fuelling ideological warfare or fomenting divisions," the prime minister said in his address at the launch of the Urdu edition of President Xi Jinping's book “Governance in China”, here at the PM’s Office. Sharif said, “Now we have this historic opportunity to address apprehensions of our neighbours, to practice non-interference, to build confidence and to use all instruments of diplomacy to resolve conflicts peacefully."

Multilateral institutions such as the United Nations should play a more active role to eliminate poverty worldwide, and empower people to fight the emerging situations, he added.

Sharif said, “President Xi demonstrates how important it is to forge peaceful relations as a precursor for strong economic ties between neighbours, within regions and across continents."

He said that China's concept of peaceful development envisaged secure, prosperous and friendly neighbourhood.

This, Sharif said, coincided with Pakistan's own endeavours to foster a culture of peace and of regional and international relations that avoided strife and explored all avenues of cooperation.

He said, “We must share and propagate success and that should be the spirit of our times.” Sharif said that President Xi was China's great leader and a steadfast friend of Pakistan. He mentioned that President Xi's book was not just about high politics, but dwelled on moving stories of common man, hard work and family values.

Sharif said that the peaceful development of China had stimulated peaceful rise of the world, adding that President Xi's book was as much about China as about a global dream.

The prime minister said, "We learn how China transformed itself... and [has] modernize its economy and governance besides leading an information technology revolution.” He said that the book captured rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and gave detail about how the Chinese experience of governance was unique and had universal applications.

Sharif said that it was a lesson for other nations as well to build themselves with inherent national characteristics.

He said that Pakistan and China enjoyed a special and strategic partnership.

"We applauded and endorsed the ‘One-Belt, One-Road’ initiative and we are proud that together with China, we are implementing its flagship megaproject – China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” Sharif said. The prime minister said that Pakistan was developing into a connective mode for multiple neighbourhoods and added, “We are determined to realise the full potential of this miracle with the staunch support of trusted ally and partner China.” He termed the CPEC a symbol and icon for togetherness. "It threatens no one, it benefits all. Most of all the common man, who shall InshaAllah see a boom in jobs and businesses and a positive change in their lives."

Sharif said that it was a matter of satisfaction that investors from the developed countries had shown confidence in the CPEC and keen interest to invest in Pakistan. He said that the CPEC model needed to be replicated in other regions too.

The prime minister said that Chinese President Xi's vision included several other corridors that would connect Asia, Africa and Europe and the entire world.

"Let’s build on that successful experiment of cooperation and connectivity and propagate its merits," he said.

The prime minister said that "We cherish President Xi's unfailing love and affection for Pakistan, which he showed, when he visited Pakistan two years ago and also on many other occasions."

He described Mushahid Hussain Sayed as a “flagbearer of Pakistan-China friendship".

"Mushahid has done admirable work in clearing some of the misperceptions about the CPEC projects in purely national interest."

"People like him rise above political considerations and focus on a national agenda, are an asset," the prime minister said and hoped he would continue his good work.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong highlighted the salient features of the book and said it detailed the governance in China and the achievements made by the country.

He said the book was reflective of the vision of President Xi who was the top leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

The ambassador said that both the countries were promoting the dream of everlasting diplomatic relations with equality, trust and respect.

He said that the relationship was not only time-tested but had maintained the momentum of development as well.

The “Governance of China” is a 516-page collection of 79 of Xi's speeches, interviews, instructions and correspondence.

The book has 45 biographical pictures and the chapters look at China's economic development, ecology and the unfolding anti-corruption campaign.