ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday gave a shut-up call to India on the issue of convicted RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, stressing irresponsible statements could aggravate hostility.

Briefing media here about Jadhav’s trial and conviction, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said there was a need to stop the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India from going too far.

He said that the whole nation was solemnly united against any threat to Pakistan’s security that may emerge. “We expect India to behave responsibly and refrain from issuing statements that will further aggravate people-to-people hostility. More active diplomacy is therefore needed to arrest the growing crises in India-Pakistan relations before it becomes even more serious,” he said.

Aziz said that since India had no credible explanation about why their serving naval commander was in Balochistan, it had “unleashed a flimsy propaganda campaign”. “Inflammatory statements and rhetoric about ‘pre-meditated murder’ and ‘unrest in Balochistan’ will only result in escalation, serving no useful purpose.”

Aziz emphasised that all political parties of Pakistan were unanimous that the death penalty, after due process and overwhelming evidence against a foreign spy — who carried out subversive activities and promoted terrorism — was a correct decision.

He said that Jadhav was tried under the law of the land in a fairly transparent manner and awarded punishment on the basis of credible and specific evidence of his involvement in financing terrorism and carrying out subversive activities in Pakistan.

Aziz said the letter of assistance requesting specific information and access to certain key witnesses was shared with India in January this year. “There has been no response from the Indian side so far,” he said.

The adviser also shared details of terrorist attacks and acts of subversion allegedly carried out or sponsored by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Balochistan resulting in the loss of life and property.

Aziz questioned why the RAW agent was using fake identity impersonating as a Muslim and possessing two passports one with Hindu name and the other with a Muslim name.

The adviser said a number of steps were taken during the trial of Jadhav to ensure transparency under Pakistani law and Pakistan Army Act.

“His confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate, a qualified officer was provided to defend him throughout proceedings, and all statements of witnesses were recorded under oath in the presence of accused and Jadhav was allowed to ask questions from witnesses. The punishment was awarded by the highest forum,” he said.

Azia said the death sentence to Jhadav and the subsequent statements from India had generated considerable discussion in the media. “A number of questions have been raised regarding the trial of Jhadav. I would like to comment on the background and the developments of this case,” he said.

He said that Jadhav alias Hussain Mubarak Patel was a serving commander of Indian Navy, and working for the RAW. He was apprehended on March 3, 2016, after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan from the Saravan border in Iran.

“Kulbushan Jhadav was found in possession of an Indian passport issued by the government of India on May 12, 2015, and valid until May 11, 2024. He confessed that he is a resident of Mumbai, still serving in the Indian Navy, and his retirement is due in 2022,” the adviser said.

Aziz said Jhadav was tried by Field General Court Martial under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Section 3 of Official Secret Act of 1923. “Jhadav was provided with a legal counsel in accordance with provisions of our law. Jhadav confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by the RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities aimed at destabilising and waging war against Pakistan. Kulbushan Jhadav was involved in both espionage and terrorist/sabotage activities resulting in the loss of many lives and damage to property,” he said.

Aziz said Jhadav was directly involved in improvised explosive device and grenade attacks in Gwadar and Turbat. He was also found guilty of attacks on the Radar station and civilian boats in the sea, opposite Jiwani Port.

“He funded subversive secessionist and terrorist elements for subverting the Pakistani youth against the country, especially in Balochistan. He sponsored explosions of gas pipelines and electric pylons in Sibi and Sui areas in Balochistan. He sponsored IED explosions in Quetta in 2015, causing massive damage to life and property. He sponsored attack on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia Zaireen en route to and back from Iran,” Aziz said.

The adviser said the Indian spy abetted attacks through anti-state elements against the law enforcing agencies in areas of Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni and Jiwani during 2014-15, killing and injuring many civilians and soldiers.

“The court found Jhadav guilty. The espionage case was tried by the FGCM and concluded under Pakistan Army Act Section 2 and Official Secret Act 1923. His sentence for espionage was endorsed on 10 April 2017,” he explained.

Giving details about the proceedings of the case, Aziz said: “Confessional video statement of Jhadav was recorded on March 26, 2016. The initial first information report (FIR) was registered on March 25, 2016. The initial FIR in the Counter Terrorism Department was registered on April 8, 2016. The initial interrogation was conducted on May 2, 2016. The detailed interrogation was held on May 22, 2016. The joint investigation team was constituted on July 12, 2016. A confessional statement under section 164 Code of Criminal Procedure was recorded on July 22, 2016. Recording of a summary of evidence was held on September 24, 2016 (1st proceeding – 21 September 2016, 2nd proceeding – 19 October 2016, 3rd proceeding – 29 November 2016 and the 4th proceeding – 12 February 2017) and the death sentence was endorsed on April 10, 2017.”

Aziz said a law qualified field officer was provided to defend him throughout the court proceedings. “All statements of witnesses were recorded under oath, in the presence of the accused, in the court. Jhadav was allowed to ask questions from witnesses,” he said.

About options available to Jadhav, he said the convict had the right of appeal within 40 days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the army chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court.

Aziz said Jadhav may also lodge a mercy petition to the president of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief on the mercy petition.