ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Friday formed a 33-member parliamentary committee on national security to monitor the process of transition from military courts to civil courts through criminal justice reforms and other related matters.

The Speaker, in consultation with Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, constituted the committee comprising 33 lawmakers, including 14 senators. The parliamentary committee was formed under four Terms of Reference (ToRs) interalia discussing issues relating to the national security of urgent nature.

“To periodically review, monitor and oversee implementation of the National Action Plan with a view to ensuring its expeditious implementation; to monitor the process of transition from military courts to civil courts through criminal justice reforms and to present periodical reports of the committee to both Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), ”according to the ToRs of the parliamentary committee.

Lawmakers, including MNA Zahid Hamid, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Imran Khan, MNA Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MNA Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, MNA Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar, MNA Mahmood Khan Achakzai, MNA Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, MNA Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, MNA Ch. Pervez Elahi, MNA Muhammad Ijazul Haq, MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, MNA Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, MNA Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, MNA Iftikharud Din, MNA Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, MNA Syed EssaNori, MNA Alhaj Shah Gul Afridi, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Dr Jahnzeb Jamaldini, Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Senator Hidyatullah, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Senator Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail, Senator Sirajul Haq, Senator Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Sawati, Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour and Senator Col. (Retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, are part of the committee. It was the demand of PPP to form a national security committee with the passage of constitutional amendment to revive the military courts.

The government and opposition had already agreed that this committee would review implementation of the National Action Plan and transfer of cases from military courts to civil courts. The committee would present its report after three months in the National Assembly and Senate.