HANGU - An activist of local peace committee sustained serious injuries as two motorcyclists opened fire at him on Friday, while police arrested one of the attackers in injured condition. Police said Zaheer Hussian was passing through a busy bazaar when he came under the attack. Hussain sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, wherefrom he was referred to Peshawar in critical condition. Meanwhile, Hussain’s guards while retaliating the attack injured one of the attackers, identified as Rafiullah, who was later arrested by the police. The other attacker made good his escape.