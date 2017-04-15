ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has withdrawn his decision to resign and vowed to continue to serve, while staying at the same position.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after a meeting with Rabbani at his residence in Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, Dar conveyed the message of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Rabbani.

Dar also assured the chairman about the mandatory presence of the ministers during proceedings of Senate. He said all the ministers would be strictly bound to give preference to parliamentary business.

He told that Senate session will start from Monday, for which a notice will be issued on Sunday.